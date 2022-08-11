As it is the anniversary of Williams’ securing the 1996 Constructors’ Championship, we’re asking you to name all 16 circuits raced on in that year.

Far from where they are today, Williams were the dominant force in the 90s, winning five of the Constructors’ Championships in the decade and going on a run of five titles in six years.

They secured their 1996 Championship on August 11 with Jacques Villeneuve and Damon Hill in the cars earning their fifth one-two finish of the season and securing the title with four races to go.

Hill would go on to win the Drivers’ Championship, 19 points ahead of his team-mate, while Williams ended the season a staggering 105 points ahead of second-place Ferrari.

With that in mind, we’re seeing how much you can remember about that dominant season and asking you to name every circuit featured in the 1996 calendar. Remember we are asking for the circuit name and not the country the race took place in!

You have eight minutes on the clock to get all 16.

But for now, transport yourself back to 1996 and get guessing, good luck!