‘Our Nige’ – 20 questions about Nigel Mansell on his 71st birthday

As he turns 71, we are looking back at the career of F1’s most beloved – and sometimes controversial – figures, Nigel Mansell.

The 1992 World Champion may only have won one world title but to many, he was as talented as any other driver of that era. Decades on, the sight of his moustache is still a memory for many F1 fans both inside and outside the paddock.

F1 quiz: 20 questions on Nigel Mansell as he turns 71

Mansell is one of the most memorable drivers in F1 history given his style both on and off the track.

With that in mind, how much can you remember about the 1992 World Champion?

How Nigel Mansell reacted after sudden Williams departure

Mansell reflected on the sequence of events that led to his Williams departure on the Beyond the Grid podcast and said he was not surprised Frank Williams wanted to get rid of him.

“I was looking forward to defending my title, I was looking forward to a great year in 1993,” the now 69-year-old said. “Whether Prost was my team-mate or not.

“Then, less than 24 hours after winning the title, I learned that I didn’t have a drive for the following year! If I really wanted to race, it was on half the salary of 1992. It wasn’t really a good offer, was it!”

“It’s nothing new [Frank Williams wanting to get rid of him], he’s done it to a number of drivers before.”

Read next: F1 Quiz: Guess the grid – Ayrton Senna’s final win in F1