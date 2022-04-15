In our latest quiz, we are challenging you to name the 12 most recent Formula 1 drivers to claim a point or better on debut.

It is a proud moment for anyone who receives the opportunity to call themselves a Formula 1 driver, the top of the mountain which is reached by only a small percentage of all racers.

For these drivers, the main goal in that debut race is to lay a solid foundation – no big mistakes and being competitive against your team-mate is what it is all about.

Of course, every driver who makes it onto the Formula 1 grid for the first time dreams of taking home some points in that first ever outing.

For some, the achievement can go even further, with a couple of drivers on this list having even made the podium on debut – now that really is the stuff of dreams!

We have put 12 minutes on the clock for you, while we have also given you the debut race where these drivers kicked off their points-scoring in Formula 1 at the first time of asking.

So all you need to do is tell us who these drivers are!

This is your task for today then, but if you have missed any of our other quizzes you can easily find them all in one handy collection by typing ‘F1 quiz’ in the search bar on PlanetF1.

Atop that list you will find the challenge to name the starting grid for the 2003 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Also, make sure to also have a go at Sportword, Planet Sport’s edition of the five-letter, six-guess word game which gives you a different Formula 1-related word to find every day.

First though, it is time to name the 12 most recent point-scoring debutants in Formula 1. Leave us a comment to let us know how you get on.

The only thing left for us to say is ‘good luck’!