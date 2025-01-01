It’s the start of a brand new year, so what better way to begin then testing your F1 knowledge of years gone by.

If you enjoyed our Christmas quiz focused on the 2024 season, you are in luck as we have a new brainteaser based on the entire 75-year history of Formula 1.

From trivia questions to name that face to guess the career path, we have plenty of different question types to get your brain working (even if you are feeling a little worse for wear…)

In total there are 40 questions and no time limit so you can go as fast or slow as you like. Let us know in the comments how you get on, but we reckon a target score of 30 is the one to aim for.

Other than that, you should be good to go…so good luck!