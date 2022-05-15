It is a brand new day and that means a fresh Guess the Grid quiz for you to tackle as we challenge you to name the 1988 Monaco Grand Prix finishers.

The 1988 Monaco Grand Prix took place on May 15 that year, so we decided to celebrate its anniversary as 34 years have now passed.

There is arguably no event on the Formula 1 calendar which challenges a driver more than the Monaco Grand Prix, the streets of Monte Carlo demanding precision and immense concentration.

And the 1988 staging of this event saw its fair share of drama, with more drivers retiring from the race than finishing it come the chequered flag.

Of those, there is probably one very famous name on the list of retirees that will come to mind straight away!

But alas, we are not after the drivers who retired from the 1988 Monaco Grand Prix. We want you to name the 10 that completed it.

Before all that though, are you ready to name the 10 finishers of the 1988 Monaco Grand Prix? Of course you are.

You have 10 minutes on the clock…good luck! Make sure to let us know how you get on in the comments section.