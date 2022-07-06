Lewis Hamilton took his first British Grand Prix win in style back in 2008, but can you guess the grid for that Silverstone classic.

As the driver with the most wins, podiums and pole positions in Formula 1, it is rather fitting that Hamilton also reigns as comfortably the most dominant Formula 1 driver in the history of the British Grand Prix.

Indeed, Hamilton has won the British GP at Silverstone a record eight times, and it was a love-affair with the circuit which began all the way back in 2008.

Hamilton’s second season in Formula 1 and with McLaren, his 2008 British Grand Prix victory formed part of a maiden title-winning season, Hamilton delivering one of Formula 1’s finest wet-weather drives to destroy the opposition on that Sunday afternoon.

So, to mark the anniversary of that Hamilton masterclass, we want you to piece back together the grid for that day.

First though, it is time to name that grid for the 2008 British Grand Prix. Good luck!