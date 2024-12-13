Guess the Grid: Lewis Hamilton’s race debut with Mercedes

Following Lewis Hamilton’s final race with Mercedes, we are going back in time to his very first and asking you to name the other drivers.

In total, there were 22 drivers on the grid for the 2013 Australian Grand Prix with Hamilton going on to finish fifth come the chequered flag.

Can you name the grid for Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes debut?

A bold move was about to get underway in Melbourne with Hamilton racing what turned out to be the first of 246 grands prix with the Silver Arrows.

During that time, he won six Drivers’ titles and set countless records but how well do you remember his debut?

To find out, we want you to name all 22 drivers who raced that day and where they finished come the chequered flag.

A word of warning that some technical gremlins mean Manor represents Marussia in this case but other than that, you should be good to go.

The timer will count upwards so let us know in the comments your time, good luck!