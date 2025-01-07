Lewis Hamilton turns 40 years old today so we are asking how much you know about the seven-time Formula 1 World Champion?

A landmark birthday comes in a landmark year for Hamilton as the driver gets set to swap to red but before then, we want to test your knowledge.

We have put together 40 questions for you to ponder over all about Lewis Hamilton, from his on-track activities to what he gets up to off it.

There is no time limit so just let us know in the comments how you get on and good luck!