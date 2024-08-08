Red Bull feature prominently in the Thursday Formula 1 headlines, including a focus on the future of Daniel Ricciardo.

Both Ricciardo and Sergio Perez were in with a shot of driving Red Bull machinery after the summer break, but with Perez retained, Red Bull’s reasoning for overlooking Ricciardo has inflicted a crushing blow upon his return hopes. We have this and plenty more to get through, so let us dive into the action in your latest F1 news round-up…

Daniel Ricciardo ‘didn’t fulfil criteria’ for Red Bull return

With Red Bull keeping a nervous watch on McLaren in the Constructors’ Championship and cranking up the pressure on the out-of-form Perez, a crucial decision loomed for the team over whether they continued to keep faith in Perez after the summer break.

Ultimately, they did, with Ricciardo now told that he “didn’t fulfil the criteria to be a Red Bull Racing driver” by the team’s senior advisor Helmut Marko.

Red Bull reveal Isack Hadjar has ‘certain’ role to play in 2025 plans

With VCARB’s Ricciardo overlooked by Red Bull, the Aussie must now keep a nervous watch on a pair of rising Red Bull talents. Not only reserve driver Liam Lawson, but also Formula 2 Championship leader Isack Hadjar, who has been impressing Marko.

And while Hadjar’s 2025 role is not yet defined, Marko said the Frenchman definitely has a part to play at Red Bull.

Christian Horner Red Bull investigation appeal dismissed

After Red Bull dismissed a case brought against Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner by a fellow employee regarding his behaviour, that employee opted to exercise their right to appeal.

And Red Bull has now issued a statement to confirm that this appeal has not been upheld, bringing proceedings to a close.

Department of Justice launches Liberty Media antitrust probe over Andretti snub

Prospective Formula 1 team Andretti-Cadillac is pushing on with efforts to join the grid, despite F1 having rejected their bid after passing the FIA permission stage.

And Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media – Formula 1’s commercial rights holder – confirmed that his company is officially under investigation by the United States Department of Justice for blocking Andretti’s F1 entry efforts.

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes replacement decided with announcement coming

With Lewis Hamilton on his way to Ferrari for 2025, Mercedes has the task of finding a successor for their seven-time World Champion, a process which reportedly is now complete.

Mercedes will apparently confirm their teenage protégé Kimi Antonelli as Hamilton’s replacement in an announcement at next month’s Italian Grand Prix, Antonelli’s home race.

