Having previously revealed Sebastian Vettel’s requests to return to Red Bull, senior advisor Helmut Marko could not bring himself to put him up against Max Verstappen.

Vettel rose to Formula 1 fame as part of the Red Bull family, graduating to the senior team in 2009 and from the following year began a run of four Drivers’ Championship triumphs in a row, with Red Bull making it a title double in all of those seasons.

Skip forward to present time and Verstappen is now on the verge of emulating Vettel’s Red Bull achievement as he closes in on a fourth successive title, his Championship lead 78 points over Lando Norris with 10 rounds of F1 2024 left to go.

Vettel left Red Bull at the end of 2014 and after spells with Ferrari and Aston Martin, retired at the end of 2022, though Marko claimed Vettel has “asked us again and again” about a potential return to the team.

However, Marko’s reason for Vettel not getting the Red Bull return he requested is as simple as “I didn’t want to do that to him” considering Verstappen is the driver he would go up against, a force who has become known for breaking his Red Bull team-mates, with Sergio Perez the latest to be left clinging on to his seat.

Asked by F1-Insider.com why he does not consider Vettel returning to Red Bull an option, Marko replied: “Sebastian has already been away for two years.

“[Nico] Hülkenberg has also been away for longer, but he’s not a four-time World Champion, so he’s even hungrier.

“And to be honest: Sebastian next to Max in the Red Bull? I didn’t want to do that to him.”

So, if not Red Bull, Marko was pressed on whether Audi could facilitate Vettel’s F1 return if he chose to pursue one?

The German brand will arrive on the F1 grid in 2026 and with Hülkenberg, half of their driver line-up is already determined.

“They have a fixed driver in Hülkenberg. I don’t know what driver constellation they want,” Marko responded.

Considering Vettel and Verstappen are the drivers responsible for the seven Drivers’ titles won so far in Red Bull machinery, Marko was asked to compare the two and whether there is anything that makes Verstappen the better of the two?

“You shouldn’t really draw comparisons,” said Marko.

However, Marko said he has “never experienced anything like” Verstappen’s ability to keep pushing the limit and regards him as an all-time F1 great already.

“But Max has such a commanding performance, an overview and the ability to push the limit again, that’s unique,” Marko continued. “I’ve never experienced anything like it.

“Max is only 26 and yet he must already be counted among the best of all time.”

