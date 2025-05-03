Huge blow for Yuki Tsunoda after troubled Sprint qualy in Miami

Yuki Tsunoda will start the Miami GP Sprint from the pit lane after Red Bull made set-up changes to his RB21’s suspension.

Tsunoda qualified 18th for the 19-lap Sprint and blamed “poor” communication from the team for his SQ1 exit.

Pit lane start for Yuki Tsunoda

Having made it through to Q3 in his most recent two outings with Red Bull, Tsunoda had hoped for another top-ten showing especially as only the top eight drivers score points in Sprint qualifying.

But it was not to be.

His initial run was hampered when “some intelligent car just came out from the pits and I [had to] abort my lap” while Red Bull sent him out late and behind his team-mate Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver did not make it to the line in time for his closing run.

Asked what had happened in Sprint qualifying, Tsunoda told the media including PlanetF1.com: “Some intelligent car just came out from [the] pit and [I had to] abort my lap. A lot of cars cost my lap quite a lot.

“First lap… yeah, to be honest that’s it. In the last corner I had quite a lock-up, but to be honest the lap was pretty gone already from Turn 1 because of the car at pit exit. Just [wasn’t] able to do a proper lap at all, so that’s it.”

Quizzed on whether he knew he was close to the cut-off time, he replied: “Yeah, I was but I just… what do you want me to do, because there’s a car in front.

“Communication is pretty poor as well and, just in general, I didn’t [do] a proper qualifying.”

Finishing the session down in 18th place, Red Bull made the call to make set-up changes to his RB21 meaning he’ll start the Sprint from the pit lane.

The revised Miami GP Sprint grid

1. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:26.482

2. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.045

3. Lando Norris McLaren +0.100

4. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.255

5. George Russell Mercedes +0.309

6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.326

7. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.548

8. Alex Albon Williams +0.711

9. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +1.061

10. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +1.308

11. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber

12. Esteban Ocon Haas

13. Pierre Gasly Alpine

14. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

15. Carlos Sainz Williams

16. Lance Stroll Aston Martin

17. Jack Doohan Alpine

18. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber

19. Ollie Bearman Haas

20. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull

