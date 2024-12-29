Max Verstappen makes RB21 livery request ahead of first factory visit

Max Verstappen has voiced a request to “spice it up a little bit” with the Red Bull RB21 livery, with the team having had a succession of matte-blue finishes over recent years.

He confirmed that using a matte paint on the livery does save a small portion of weight on the car, though did say he hopes the F1 2025 Red Bull car looks “a bit different” to what has come before.

Max Verstappen hopes for ‘a bit different’ Red Bull RB21 livery

Red Bull have tended not to vary too much from a dark-blue base design throughout their time in Formula 1, but are well-known for their use of striking one-off liveries that break from their usual look.

Verstappen kept his cards close to his chest regarding the F1 2025 car, but added he hopes to see the livery undergo something of a switch up for next season.

Speaking on Red Bull’s in-house Talking Bull podcast about when he will see the F1 2025 car for the first time, he replied: “Well, when I come back to the factory the first time, you will get a bit of an idea.”

But regarding how the car will look, he added his own request to mix things up somewhat, voicing his preference to go from matte to a gloss finish on the RB21.

All 10 teams will be undertaking a livery launch at London’s O2 Arena in February to celebrate 75 years of Formula 1, and when asked if he was looking forward to the event, the reigning World Champion replied: “I am looking forward to seeing my own car.

“The livery, I hope it’s a bit different. I was actually talking about it today, I actually really like these cars as well [pointing at older Red Bulls behind him, ed.] with the shiny colour.

“We’ve had so many matte-blue cars, but I think sometimes it’s just nice to spice it up a little bit.”

The 10-team F1 2025 launch in London is set to take place on February 18, with three days of pre-season testing to follow in Bahrain between February 26-28.

