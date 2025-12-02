Red Bull has confirmed Isack Hadjar will join Max Verstappen at the squad’s senior team for next season.

Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull for the F1 2026 as part of a broader shakeup of its driving ranks across both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls.

Isack Hadjar earns Red Bull Racing promotion

The driver lineup across both Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls for 2026 have now been confirmed, headlined by Hadjar gaining a promotion from the junior squad.

“I’m so grateful to Oracle Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula 1,” said Hadjar.

“After all the hard work I have put in since joining the Junior Team, it’s such a great reward. I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me.

“This year with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium.

“I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the Team‘s support and preparation.

“I feel ready to go to Oracle Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for.”

Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies added: “In his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner.

“Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport.

“We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track! 2026 will be a huge challenge for the team and for Red Bull Ford Powertrains, these are exciting times, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can do together.”

His arrival at Red Bull Racing sees Yuki Tsunoda make way, with the Japanese driver dropped from the Austrian drinks company’s F1 race programme as he takes on a test and reserve driver role.

It brings to a close a five-year stint in F1 that started with AlphaTauri and culminated with him partnering Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, a promotion that came after just two races of the F1 2025 campaign.

While Tsunoda has found improved form in recent races, it has not proved enough for the 25-year-old to retain the season, with Hadjar given the nod after a strong rookie season.

The Frenchman famously crashed out of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on the formation lap. He quickly rebounded with an eighth at the Japanese Grand Prix with four other points-scoring results through the opening half of the season.

The second half of the campaign started with a surprise podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, cementing his reputation as one of the brightest young drivers on the grid.

That sparked suggestions he could be promoted to Red Bull early, though the squad opted instead to maintain the status quo for the balance of the F1 2025 campaign.

However, his performances have been sufficient to earn him a call-up for next season, joining four-time world champion Max Verstappen at the senior squad.

Hadjar’s seat at Racing Bulls will be filled by 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad, who join Liam Lawson at the Faenza-based operation following a race-winning campaign in Formula 2 this season

