Alexander Albon has said he was caught out by a tailwind which subsequently led to him crashing and retiring from qualifying in Sochi.

The Thai driver was on a quick lap in Q1 when he lost control at Turn 14 and hurtled backwards into the barriers.

“There’s nothing really to say other than I just went in a bit hot,” said Albon as quoted by Crash.net.

“When these cars go, they go quite quick. So it’s just frustrating. There is a tailwind there, and it just caught me out really.”

RED FLAG🚩 Alex Albon goes off at Turn 13 and into the wall His session is over – and the clock is stopped at 6:38#RussianGP 🇷🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/YNzGn90V9V — Formula 1 (@F1) September 28, 2019

The 23-year-old has had a solid if unspectacular start to life as a Red Bull driver, finishing in the points at every race but, much like the man he replaced, Pierre Gasly, struggling to match the performances of team-mate Max Verstappen.

He’ll start from the back of the grid tomorrow thanks to a five-place engine penalty and foresees a difficult race, despite the team showing decent pace.

“Race pace we did a bit in FP3, it didn’t go too badly,” Albon added.

“We are making ourselves a little bit difficult a target to start the race with. But we will see.”

Follow all the action from the Russian Grand Prix with the PlanetF1 live centre