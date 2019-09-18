Third DRS zone added to Singapore GP circuit

Drivers will have three opportunities to use DRS at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend after the FIA added another zone to the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

It is notoriously difficult to overtake on the road circuit and the FIA has given drivers another helping hand in an attempt to liven up the on-track action.

The new DRS detection point will start just after Turn 12 with the activation zone on the exit at Turn 13.

The first Drag Reduction System zone on the track comes on the long straight just after the Turn 5 exit while the final opportunity to use DRS is on the start/finish straight with the DRS detection point situated after Turn 21.

