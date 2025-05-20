Fans are being given a unique chance to stay inside the Silverstone track in a stunning new luxury VIP experience.

It may be the most exclusive package for UK racing fans ever offered and, for the first time, fans can stay in luxury accommodation inside the track, while enjoying Monaco-style trackside pools, bars and events.

The British GP will offer luxury glamping yurts and motorhomes based within the famous track itself complete with grandstand seats, top-end restaurants and even a trackside pool and bar area.

With some hospitality areas selling out quickly, this is a last chance to get the best seats in the house at this year’s British GP and you can book your spot here.

The luxury Airstreams and glamping options are available to book within Silverstone itself and anybody who buys a ticket gets access to a private viewing platform for the race, trackside bars and restaurants.

Fans will be able to book beauty and makeup professionals before the race as part of the luxury package, which is a first for British racing.

The accommodation itself is alongside the Hangar Straight and includes a chauffeur to take you from the car park or heliport to your accommodation.

Fans can also get access to hot tubs and saunas, live music and even beauty experts and hairdressers as part of the package deals.

The Pop Up Hotel, which is running the new experience, says: “A stay at the Silverstone Pop Up Hotel is designed to complement the race experience by delivering not only a range of unique and incredibly comfortable accommodation options but also a dedicated programme of entertainment, private restaurant and bar as well as prime and exclusive viewing areas to watch all the track action from.”

Silverstone tickets have sold out in previous years and this year a number of stands, including The Landostand – usually named the Vale Grandstand – are already at capacity.

The British GP takes place between 4-6 July in the 2025 season. The race itself takes place at 3pm on Sunday 6 July following qualifying on the previous day.

You can book the Silverstone Pop Up Hotel here.