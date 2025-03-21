Formula 1 has announced the launch of its latest top-level streaming offering, F1 TV Premium, for fans to follow the sport live from around the world.

This new, upgraded service is available for fans to take in all the action at the Chinese Grand Prix this weekend like never before.

Launch of F1 TV Premium allows fans to be ‘fully immersed’

F1 TV Pro and Premium are available in selected countries.

Following the success of F1 TV through its Pro and Access tiers, the launch of F1 TV Premium is set to enhance the viewer experience by taking coverage of the series even further.

The new Multiview feature will allow subscribers to watch the action unfold on up to six different devices. At launch, the feature will be available on Chrome web browser, Apple iOS, TVOS compatible devices, Apple TV, and Roku.

In addition, every practice, qualifying, session, Sprint, and Grand Prix will be broadcast in 4K Ultra HD/HDR resolution, bringing an extra layer of quality to the viewing experience.

“Since its launch, F1 TV has evolved to become one of the most sophisticated streaming platforms in sports,” said Ian Holmes, Formula 1’s chief media rights and broadcasting officer.

“F1 TV Premium further elevates the viewing experience by allowing fans to create a personalised platform that enables them to become fully immersed in every incident, wheel to wheel battle and victory across all 24 races.

“This new service signifies our continued commitment to improve our content offering for our fans and creating an experience worthy of their passion.”

You can subscribe to F1 TV for the coming season here.

Where will F1 TV Premium be available?

F1 TV was available in 92 different nations and territories last season, and its new Premium tier will be available in 38 select countries including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, New Zealand and the Netherlands.

A full list of where F1 TV Premium will be available can be found here.

What features are a part of F1 TV Premium?

On top of what F1 TV has already brought to the sport, the new Premium tier is stepping up how the sport is covered even further in one subscription, with the following offering:

Every Formula 1 session shown live, ad-free, broadcast in 4K Ultra HD/HDR resolution

Every F2, F3, F1 Academy and Porsche Supercup event live

All-new Multiview feature, to watch Formula 1 on up to six screens at once – including upscaled driver onboards, timing screens and live team radio

Expert analysis from F1 TV’s commentary team and pundits on their pre and post-race shows

**Multiview is only available on iOS and TVOS compatible devices and Google Chrome. F1 TV Premium features are not yet available on Android or web browsers other than Chrome. If you already have an F1 TV subscription purchased on an Android device, you can upgrade on your device, but you will not be able to access the Premium features on that device. You will need to sign on web, an iOS or a Roku device. Please visit the F1 TV help centre for further details.

Who will be appearing on F1 TV in the 2025 season?

Presenting the coverage on F1 TV this season will be Laura Winter, where she will be joined by paddock correspondent Lawrence Barretto and six-time IndyCar race winner James Hinchcliffe.

Its commentary team will once again be headed up by Alex Jacques, with former Renault driver Jolyon Palmer being joined by the likes of former Sauber head of strategy Ruth Buscombe Divey, 2012 GP2 champion Davide Valsecchi, European Le Mans Series Champion Alex Brundle, and technical analyst Sam Collins.

