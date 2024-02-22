New offer! Get 15% off an annual F1 TV Pro subscription for F1 2024!

A new F1 season is upon us, and heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing may have mastered the field last year, breaking a host of records as they did so, but with a resurgent McLaren, fully redesigned machinery from Mercedes and Ferrari, an ambitious Aston Martin and some new team bosses, might the deck have been shuffled over the winter?

And how will Verstappen’s greatest foe Lewis Hamilton fare in his final season with Mercedes before he defects to Ferrari in 2025? F1 TV Pro subscribers will have the most comprehensive point of view from which to see this fresh season unfurl.

F1 TV Pro viewers can watch all the live action from pre-season testing and the entire 2024 season ad-free! Click this link to save 15% on an annual subscription*.

*Offer valid until 25th February 2024. Available for new F1 TV Pro annual subscriptions only and in selected territories – not including France, NL, Monaco, Guadeloupe, Chile, Austria. Full T&C available here.

With F1 TV Pro you can stream all the sessions live, get behind the wheel of all the brand-new cars, delve into the data, watch Grand Prixes from anywhere at any time.

In-depth coverage gives fans a deeper understanding of the sport they love, and there are plenty of potential storylines to get one’s teeth into as we approach the curtain-raiser in Bahrain. Last season’s early surprise was Aston Martin, who came roaring out of the gates.

F1 TV: Experience the season from every angle

F1 TV Pro will broadcast every lap of the 21st-23rd February pre-season test with expert analysis, so you’ll get an early preview into any potential shocks that might be in store once the lights go out at the first race, taking place in Bahrain this year on Saturday 2nd March.

Verstappen has said he expects the biggest threat to come from McLaren this year: “It looks like they might be very strong,”

The papaya orange team out-developed many of their rivals last summer to take eight podiums and a sprint win. Meanwhile, there’s been a reset at Mercedes and Ferrari.

Fred Vasseur calls the new Ferrari 95 percent new and “a revolution”, while Toto Wolff describes the Mercedes W15 as having changed “almost every component” from its predecessor, adding: “I think we have a chance.”

Lewis Hamilton is, of course, desperate to win a record eighth world championship before he hangs up his helmet. This will be his last opportunity with Mercedes. With his shock move to Ferrari, which has totally shaken up the driver market, all eyes will be on the garage dynamics between the seven-time champ and his team, and who will inherit his seat in 2025; Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz and perhaps Fernando Alonso will all be vying to impress Toto Wolff.

Meanwhile, the Prancing Horse is determined to bring an end to the longest title drought in its storied history. Have they cut the gap, or maybe even surpassed the reigning champions? If the SF-24 isn’t a big improvement, will Lewis regret his decision? The stakes are high.

F1 TV Pro includes every practice, qualifying session, all six sprints and every Grand Prix, with wrap-around shows giving you a virtual paddock pass and access to all areas.

F1 TV shows give you the full story

In addition to F1 TV presenters Will Buxton, Laura Winter and Lawrence Barretto, fans will enjoy the technical insights of Sam Collins and driver insights from Jolyon Palmer, so gains and losses are fully explained.

The rules have remained stable from last year, meaning the racing should be closer than we’ve seen during this technical era so far. What’s more, the driver line-ups are the same, but most are out of contract at the end of this year. That means they’ll be pushing to make their mark. Their futures depend on it.

For Sergio Perez, it’s crunch time: Can he close the former gap with his team-mate Verstappen and consistently keep Red Bull’s rivals in the rear-view mirror? Pick from 20 onboard cameras and listen to live and unedited radio to see who’s ready to step up to the big time.

There are two new team principals – Ayao Komatsu at Haas and Laurent Mekies at Visa Cash App RB (previously known as AlphaTauri) – who will be hoping to elevate their squad’s results.

We have a packed 24-race calendar, with China back on the schedule, meaning there’ll be plenty of opportunities for us to see favourites to succumb to the gravel or an unexpected win from the midfield.

F1 TV: Big screen, small screen, multiple screens

Upgrade to F1 TV Pro now to receive 15% off your subscription. F1 TV Pro viewers can watch live and on-demand on their big screens, via apps like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Android TV, and across their digital devices, enabling fans to enjoy camera views, live timing and driver tracking information across multiple screens – just like an F1 team’s pitwall.

As with every new F1 season, the scores have been returned to zero and it’s all to play for. Join fans across the globe, take your place at your digital pitwall and watch motorsport history get made in real time.