Sky launches F1 special offer to watch 2026 season for £5 a race in March

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Sky Sports has launched a last-minute special offer that allows fans to watch the Australian Grand Prix this weekend without committing to a Sky Sports contract.

The deal is offering the Sky Sports F1 channel, which will include coverage of practice, qualifying and the race itself, for just £15 a month on a rolling contract that can be cancelled anytime.

Watch the first three races of F1 2026 on Sky Sports for just £15 this March

It means those who sign up will get access to the opening weekend in Melbourne followed by full live coverage of the Chinese and Japanese Grand Prix weekends in March, making it just £5 per race weekend.

The deal is £7 a month cheaper than the Sky Sports package, which requires a longer commitment as part of the contract, and could prove to be a cheaper option for fans who want to watch the 2026 action live.

The deal is only available if you already have a Sky subscription. That costs from £15 for the cheapest package but gives you access to all of the ‘Sky Essentials’ TV channels. However, for £18 a month you can get Sky on a 31-day rolling contract, meaning you can cancel everything after the March races.

Sky is the only place in the UK where fans can see every minute of every race. It includes exclusive interviews and analysis of the season, as well as Martin Brundle’s famous pre-race grid walk.

Coverage of the Australian Grand Prix begins on Friday 6 March at 1.30am GMT with first practice. The race itself takes place on Sunday 8 March at 4am and Sky will be covering the race directly from Albert Park in Melbourne, with build-up starting from 2.30am in the UK.

Fans outside the UK will not be able to view the Sky footage. Apple TV has secured the rights to the 2026 F1 season in the US and a subscription includes access to the premium F1 TV as part of the package.

Elsewhere, Fox Australia will broadcast the country’s home race.

