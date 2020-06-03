Formula 1 is coming back! The latest episode of Torquing Point looks at the opening eight races and discusses the prospect of reverse grids.

With the wait finally over, Finley and Michelle rejoice in the much needed good news. They go through the schedule, discuss the double-headers and ponder how the revised structure may have an impact on the title fight.

The pair then consider what may follow the eight confirmed races, if anything. Is the season destined to stay within Europe?

Even worse, will it only consist of what’s currently on the calendar? Don’t worry, things stay optimistic…

Reverse grids have been a huge area of discussion in recent weeks and Finley reads out some thoughts from you, the listeners on whether they should be included or not.

Episode 11 of the podcast is then wrapped up with some predictions regarding whether we’ll actually see the idea introduced or whether it’ll be business as usual in terms of race weekend structure.

You can find Torquing Point on Audioboom and subscribe to it on all the big podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pocket Casts.

Head over to your provider of choice to listen to Episode 11, or simply press play below.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.