A bunch of firsts and some Spaniards

First WEC win, first F1 points and first podium for this season, Thursday’s press conference line-up in Spain is all about firsts and F1’s Spaniards.

Fernando Alonso, fresh from his Six Hours of Spa win, headlines the drivers’ press conference at the Barcelona circuit, joined by fellow Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

Brendon Hartley, who bagged his first F1 point last time out in Baku, and Sergio Perez, who was P3 in Azerbaijan, will join the Spaniards.

Meanwhile, Friday’s line up is Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul, Ferrari chief technical officer Mattia Binotto, Honda’s technical director Toyoharu Tanabe joined and Mercedes’ Andy Cowell.