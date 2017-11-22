Abu Dhabi GP timetable

The Abu Dhabi GP, which takes place at the Yas Marina circuit, marks the final round of the 2017 Formula 1 championship.

All times are local (Abu Dhabi is GMT +4)

Thursday 23 November

15:00 – 16:00: FIA press conference

Friday 24 November

13:00 – 14:30: First free practice

17:00 – 18:30: Second free practice

19:00 : FIA press conference

Saturday 25 November

11:30 – 12:00: Team pit stop practice

14:00 – 15:00: Third free practice

17:00 – 18:00: Qualifying

18:00: FIA post-qualifying press conference

Sunday 26 November

15:30: Drivers’ track parade

16:46: National anthem

17:00 – 19:00: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

19:00: FIA post-race press conference

Abu Dhabi GP Info

No of Laps: 55

Race Distance: 305.355

Lap Record: 1:40.279 Sebastian Vettel (2009)

2016 Winner: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)