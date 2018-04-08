Alonso admits McLaren were lacking ‘everywhere’

Unhappy with McLaren’s performance in qualifying, Fernando Alonso reckons they were lacking a “ittle bit everywhere” leaving both drivers outside the top ten.

Following Friday’s practices, Alonso stated that McLaren were targetting the top ten for both cars in qualifying.

Neither made it.

While Alonso qualified his MCL32 in 13th place, his team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne was one place back in 14th.

“We know that we are not the strongest on the top speed, braking performance was also not great today,” said Alonso.

“Traction, I think we struggling a little bit too much.

“Yesterday was fine, the long run pace was good.

“This morning was good also on the hot track and then probably we got too confident with that balance on the hot track.

“Then with the cooler conditions in the evening we had some negative surprises, and unfortunately we are now in a position to start the race that is not ideal.

“But we were not in Q3 in Australia either and then both cars were in the points on Sunday so hopefully we can repeat that.”

Asked where he believed McLaren had fallen short, he replied: “Probably a little bit everywhere.

