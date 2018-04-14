Alonso in P13: ‘Points are still very possible’

Fernando Alonso is not too disheartened by his latest failure to reach Q3 with the MCL33 and thinks strategy could bring McLaren back into points places.

McLaren suffered a double knock-out in Q2 with Fernando Alonso's best time of 1:33.232 only good enough for P13 and Stoffel Vandoorne was three tenths behind in P14.

But being outside the top 10 gives McLaren free reign over their tyre selection heading into Sunday's race and Alonso thinks that will be crucial.

"It was not enough today. I'm quite happy still with the position, P11 in Australia, P13 in Bahrain and P13 again here," Alonso told Sky F1.

"Having the free choice of tyre tomorrow could be an advantage for us, especially if we don't use the ultrasofts as they may degrade a lot.

"Hopefully we can keep taking points on Sunday. The qualy pace is not good enough yet but we need to analyse why.

"The tyre degradation is going to be high tomorrow and it's supposed to be hotter and sunnier tomorrow. Choosing the right strategy, the right pit stop at the right time will make a huge difference.

"It's up to us and I think the points are still very possible.

"After three races we have identified some of our problems. We seem to be a little slow on the straights compared to our main competitors so I think there is potential to develop the car in that direction and gain some free lap time.

"Let's hope to see some results."