Alonso included in Williams’ Baku protests

Williams have asked the stewards to review three incidents from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, including Fernando Alonso’s driving on the first lap.

The Grove-based team have lodged several complaints to the FIA to try and highlight the inconsistencies in the penalties given out, and the governing body has agreed to look over the footage again on Tuesday morning.

Williams have firstly asked the stewards to re-examine the incident between their driver Sergey Sirotkin, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso, with the Russian handed a three-place grid penalty for the next race in Spain this weekend and two points on his licence.

The team also want the stewards to look again at Esteban Ocon’s collision with Kimi Raikkonen and Kevin Magnussen’s clash with Pierre Gasly.

An FIA statement read: “The team has requested the stewards review an incident involving cars 17, 27 and 35 in turn two of lap one of the race and the actions of the driver of car 14 in returning to the pits.”

Car 17 should in fact be car 14, which is Alonso’s race number.

The FIA will hold an initial meeting at 10am BST to discuss whether new evidence has come to light.

If that is the case, a further meeting will be held at 11am BST to re-examine the penalties given.