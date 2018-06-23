Alonso: ‘Tomorrow is still another chance’

Despite a poor showing in qualifying for the French Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso believes that McLaren still have “another chance” in tomorrow’s race.

Both he and Stoffel Vandoorne failed to get out of Q1, and will start from P16 and P17 for Sunday’s race, McLaren’s worst qualifying performance this year.

However, despite the poor session, the Spaniard still believes that the team can get points in Sunday’s race.

“It is definitely disappointing and we need to keep working,” Alonso said. “Nevertheless in the last seven races we were in the points every single race apart from mechanical issues. I think tomorrow is still another chance.”

The two-time World Champion had said that he is happy with his attempts, though, thanks to the predictions from the team.

“This morning in the meeting we predicted to be between P14, P15 so it is where we are,” he continued. “I think the results on Sunday, we are happy and optimistic we put some good performance.”

Alonso also compared his performance to his team-mate, and said that he is easily bettering Vandoorne on track.

“The performance is what it is. Two tenths in front of the most talented young driver of the last couple of years, Stoffel [Vandoorne]. It is the place we are, you know,” Alonso continued.

“On the personal side I’m trying to do everything possible,” the Spaniard added. “I believe I’m the only one right now who is 8-0 against the champion in GP3 [sic], GP2 and all the categories he raced in.”