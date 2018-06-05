Alonso wants drama and rain in Montreal

Fernando Alonso is hoping for drama or changeable weather conditions as McLaren look to turn what could be a “tough” Canadian GP into a solid points-haul.

The double World Champion can count himself amongst the Canadian Grand Prix winners, however, it has been four years since last he even scored a point in Montreal.

His move to McLaren from Ferrari saw those points dry up as Montreal, a power-hungry hard-braking circuit, has proven to be a difficult one for McLaren.

This year, now with Renault power, they are hoping for better.

Alonso, though, concedes they may need a bit of outside help to have a really good weekend.

“After a disappointing race in Monaco, I’m already looking forward to heading to Canada,” he said.

“It’s a great track and a real test for the driver and the car. It’s claimed many top drivers in the ‘Wall of Champions’ and the Safety Car often plays a role in the outcome of the race.

“I’ve always enjoyed racing in Montreal. It has the best combination of a great track, challenging street circuit characteristics, and it’s a fun city to visit.

“I’ve enjoyed some great races in Canada and I won there in 2006, so it’s a special place for me. Even more so this weekend, when I’ll be celebrating my 300th grand prix.

“This will certainly be a tough circuit for us, but we’re making progress with our package race-by-race.

“A little bit of the drama or changeable weather conditions we’ve seen in Canada so many times in the past could offer us some opportunities – it’s up to us to take advantage of every possibility.”

Alonso heads to Canada seventh in the Drivers’ Championship with 32 points.