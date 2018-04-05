Bahrain press conference line-up revealed

The FIA have revealed details of which drivers and bosses will be participating in the official press conferences at Bahrain this weekend.

A change in format this season means just three drivers will take part in one Q and A session on Thursday afternoon at 1500 local time (1300 BST) – the lucky trio being Fernando Alonso, Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen.

In between FP1 and FP2 on Friday, Zak Brown (McLaren), Guenther Steiner (Haas) and Claire Williams (Williams) will all be answering questions from the press.

Saturday and Sunday's press conferences will see the top three drivers in qualifying and the race respectively all reporting for media duties.