Bottas: A shame to shame Monaco GP

While many drivers are calling for changes to the Monaco GP, or even scrapping the race, Valtteri Bottas has “mixed feelings” about changing the track.

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix was a bore-fest with Lewis Hamilton saying he would have fallen asleep had he been watching at home.

Fernando Alonso called it “probably the most boring race ever” and said fans should get a refund.

However, not everyone is so quick to condemn the Monte Carlo street race.

“It’s a difficult one,” Bottas told Autoweek. “There’s so much history with this track layout.

“It would be a shame to shame it, because it is so iconic.

“But on the other hand, with the current cars as they are, they’re getting quicker and bigger, and overtaking is getting more and more difficult.

“It’s a tricky one. I have mixed feelings about changing the track.”

He is hoping that this year’s dull race is just a one-off.

“It’s on the limit but I still love it,” Bottas said. “I still love driving there.

“The only negativity is the lack of overtaking.

“We’ve seen plenty of rich races also in Monaco but I think this year was unlucky also for the fans that there was not that much happening.”