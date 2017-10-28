Bottas: Max ‘definitely ruined my lap’

Valtteri Bottas is adamant that Max Verstappen "definitely ruined" his first attempt at a Q3 lap with both drivers called to discuss the incident with the stewards.

Verstappen backed out of his first hot lap in Q3 and slowed up to the left heading into the stadium section in Mexico.

An unsuspecting Bottas also pulled out of the lap, swerving to the right and proceeding to lock-up on the penultimate before diving into the pits for a fresh set of tyres.

"I was on my lap and could see he was going quite slowly. He compromised my line a little bit for Turn 13 and definitely ruined my lap," Bottas told Sky F1.

"I don't know how the rule book says but I know it ruined my lap and only had one attempt in Qualy 3 as opposed to two."