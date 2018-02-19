Bottas ‘never noticed’ Halo during race sim

Valtteri Bottas had no issues related to Halo during a recent race simulation in which the cockpit protection device was fitted to his W09.

Ahead of the 2018 F1 season – the first with Halo – Bottas has been in action in Mercedes simulator at their Brackley headquarters.

The Finn revealed that he covered a full race simulation with Halo and found that he adjusted to it very quickly.

“In the simulator I’ve done a race simulation already with the Halo, and I have to say during the race I never noticed it anymore,” he explained in the latest episode of Motorsport.tv’s The Flying Lap.

“Once you get used to it it’s there and you get used to it, I think that’s going to be the same for the spectators.”

The Mercedes driver added: “Initially, it’s something new, it looks different – some people say it’s not nice at all.

“But I think it’s only a matter of time everyone will get used to it, and if it can avoid even one injury – big or small – it’s a good device.”