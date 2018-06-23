Bottas ‘struggling to get perfect laps’

Valtteri Bottas admitted to not being able to quite get it right around Paul Ricard, saying he was “struggling to get perfect laps”.

The Finn completed a front row lockout for Mercedes on Saturday afternoon by qualifying in P2 for tomorrow’s French Grand Prix.

“It was not bad, not a bad lap, but not perfect either,” Bottas said after qualifying. “I have been struggling to get perfect laps this weekend and missed pretty much all of FP2 and we didn’t do any running in FP3 so I was kind of catching up run by run but yeah, 1-2 for us is perfect.”

Bottas’ car suffered from a water leak in FP2, which essentially ended his session before it had really begun on Friday afternoon.

The Finn did say, though, that the new 2.1 spec Mercedes engine is really helping the Silver Arrows to be back on top again.

“It feels good, the new engine,” he added. “It feels very fresh and powerful so the team has done an amazing job on that and hopefully tomorrow we can also prove that it is good.”