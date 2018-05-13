Bottas believes ‘the wins will come’

Valtteri Bottas is adamant the wins will come after finishing second to Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

While Hamilton was in a league of his own at the Barcelona circuit, Bottas was made to work for his P2.

The Finn started second on the grid but was immediately overtaken by Sebastian Vettel.

Both drivers opted for an early pit stop as their teams plotted two-stop strategies but while Vettel did pit, Bottas and Mercedes opted to run a stint of over 45 laps on his set of mediums.

That paid dividends with the Finn second on the day.

“Of course I wanted to fight for the win,” he said.

“We had such a good car, the team was so reactive today with the strategy.

“I never believed we could a one-stop but we could.

“I’m happy.

“I think as a team this weekend was perfect.

“We need to continue like that and the wins will come.”