Canadian debut for the hypersoft Pirellis – for now

Pirelli have announced that their new hypersoft tyres will be used at the Canadian GP, although they are expected to also be raced in Monaco.

Pirelli have revealed their three compounds for the Montreal race; the hypersoft, ultrasoft and supersoft.

The hypersoft has been billed by Lewis Hamilton as Pirelli’s best ever tyre and, at this moment in time, Canada is the first race that the tyre manufacturer has confirmed they will use the pink-marked rubber.

They are, however, expected to announce the hypersofts for Monaco, which is one race prior to Canada.

Pirelli also announced the compounds for the Spanish GP; the medium, soft and supersoft.