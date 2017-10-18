Circuit of The Americas track guide

Track architect Hermann Tilke fused Formula 1’s best corners together to create Circuit of The Americas, a challenging 3.41-mile, 20-turn circuit in Austin, Texas and home of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix since its opening in 2012.

Located in the hills just southeast of Austin, America’s newest F1 circuit brings together some of the best features that the sport has to offer – and we’re not talking about the Hamiton, Vettel and Alonsos of the world. We’re talking corners.

The design of Circuit of The Americas incorporates Silverstone’s legendary Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel sequence, the famous Senna Esses of Interlagos, Hockenheim’s arena bends, and there’s even a replica of Istanbul’s Turn Eight.

It is a circuit designed not just for visual spectacle but for pure racing itself with a deliberate widening of the corners to allow for more racing lines, and therefore more overtaking opportunities.

Overlooking all of this grandeur is the 251-foot observation tower – the COTA Tower – that is a hallmark of Circuit of The Americas.

Turn 1

The start/finish line to the top of Turn 1 sees an elevation of 133 feet of pure drag face the drivers – even steeper than the Raidillon at Spa as it climbs more quickly in a shorter distance – before they turn into the sharp left-hander and head down the hill.

Turn 2

Sweeping is the best word to describe the high-speed Turn 2…

Turn 3 & 4

The drivers hit speeds of almost 200mph as they veer right then left through 3 and 4, the start of a series of corners modelled on Silverstone’s Maggotts-Becketts-Chapel complex…

Turn 5 & 6

Turns 5 and 6 complete the Silverstone sequence in which the drivers must be precise on the throttle in order to carry their speed all the way through.

Turn 7 & 8

7 and 8 take the drivers through corners loosely based on Interlagos’ ‘Senna Esses’.

Turn 9

Turn 9 comes quick. While still trying to catch your breath following a series of fast, right-left transitions, it culminates in a beautifully complex left-hander.

Turn 10

A very fast left-hander that ends in the Turn 11 hairpin. The natural elevation of COTA climbs and then suddenly drops – as one two-wheel rider put it: “Feels like you’re on the edge of the world.”

Turn 11

Turn 11, a tight hairpin, is the furthest point on the track away from the start/finish line and the marks the start of the long back straight.

Turn 12

The end of the 1,016m straight, drivers will slow from over 300kph to just 100kph to make it through this left-hander.

Turn 13 & 14

Modelled on Hockenheim’s stadium section, Turns 13 and 14 are all about the build-up to 15 and making sure you have the right angle to attack the next corner…

Turn 15

One of the best corners on the track, both for the drivers and the fans in the grandstand, it is hard-braking, down to a slow 60mph! And it is all about getting the right line.

Turn 16, 17 & 18

Turns 16, 17 and 18 are a multi-apex corner mirrored after Istanbul Park’s famous Turn 8 in Turkey. It sweeps, sweeps some more and sweeps even further with just minor adjustments to the racing line.

Turn 19

The lap is almost over with Turn 19’s 90′ left-hander the penultimate corner on Circuit of The Americas.

Turn 20

And finally we come to Turn 20, the final corner that brings the driver onto the start/finish straight.

Ticket information

For more information on Circuit of The Americas

First-time visitors might be surprised to find themselves being entertained with live music as they walk through the terminal at Austin’s airport, but they shouldn’t be. Live music, and music in many other forms, is everywhere in Austin. Musicians play throughout the city, from the Red River District which includes the famous 6th Street, to Rainy Street, South Congress and beyond.

The state capital is also home to Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater (ACL Live) – a state-of-the-art, 2,750 person capacity live music venue that hosts approximately 100 concerts a year.

Austin lives and breathes its title, Live Music Capital of the World®, with many festivals, showcasing local and international talent throughout the year, including Austin City Limits which takes place the first 2 weekends of October every year at Zilker Park and Sound on Sound festival in November at the Lost Pines Forest – but there’s so much more to the city, from the food truck scene to gourmet restaurants, outdoor adventures on Lady Bird Lake, to vintage shopping, sports, amazing art and one hell of a nightlife scene including our famous Austin bats!

For more inspiration: visitaustin.org

