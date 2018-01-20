Cosworth open to Aston Martin collaboration

With Aston Martin considering a future as an engine supplier, Cosworth have revealed their would be keen on a partnership with the manufacturer.

Aston Martin are taking up the role of Red Bull’s title sponsor in 2018 with an eye to becoming an engine supplier in 2021.

According to Autosport, the company has already begun talking with potential engine partners with Cosworth saying they would be keen to throw their name into the hat.

“We would like to work with that partnership,” Cosworth powertrains boss Bruce Wood told Autosport.

“We’ve done a lot of work with Aston for many years, we’re working very closely with Red Bull and the team for the Valkyrie [hypercar], so there’s a certain logic to it.

“Aston have been very clear that they want to be doing something more than just badging someone else’s engine.

“They also don’t aspire to designing it all themselves, so there’s a natural fit there and certainly that’s where some of those discussions are happening.

“Aston and Red Bull have a very strong relationship, so there’s definitely a desire to do something together there.”

Woods added that should Cosworth return to Formula 1 in the future, it would have be a “profitable” deal for the engine builder which means a partnership is a more likely option.

He added: “Obviously Cosworth is completely independent and we need to be profitable as our number one tenant.

“It isn’t like when we were owned by Ford as a cost centre to put Jaguar on the F1 grid. Anything has to be profitable and certainly that is easier to do if you’re sharing those costs with someone else.

“As companies, we’ve all grown up competing with one another in many respects, but I think we all recognise it’s probably in everyone’s interests and probably no single individual is going to be able to do it on their own.”