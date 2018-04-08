Ferrari fined after latest botched pit stop

Ferrari have been fined 50,000 Euros for the unsafe release of Kimi Raikkonen which resulted in one mechanic breaking his leg.

Raikkonen was given the green light when his old left rear tyre was still attached to the car and the unfortunate mechanic stood next to it took the full weight of the car.

It is the second time over the course of the weekend that Raikkonen has been released unsafely and the stewards deemed the release as one that 'was in a manner endangering team personnel and causing injury'.

The mechanic, named by the team as Francesco, suffered suffered a shinbone and fibula fracture. Raikkonen retired from the race.