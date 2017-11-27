Ferrari ‘got a fair beating’ in Abu Dhabi

Despite receiving a “fair beating” in the season finale in Abu Dhabi and failing to win the titles, Sebastian Vettel is adamant there are positives to be taken from Ferrari’s 2017 campaign.

Although Ferrari were the team to beat at the start of this season, with Vettel winning three of the first six races, the Scuderia’s progress stalled after Monaco.

Vettel managed just two wins in the final 14 races and lost the Drivers’ title to Lewis Hamilton in Mexico.

In many ways Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix summed up Ferrari’s season as Vettel and his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen didn’t have any answer to Mercedes’ pace.

They finished third and fourth on the day.

“We saw today that we got a fair beating,” Vettel conceded.

“We couldn’t touch them in qualy and in the race, so obviously there is lots for us to do better.”

He added: “I think we had a strong year overall.

“Obviously we didn’t win, neither the Drivers’ nor the Constructors’, so we can’t be happy with that, because [it was] what we generally set out to achieve.

Overall we were not quick enough. Simple as that.

“In the end you can break it down to a lot of details and this and that but overall the package wasn’t good enough but I think the positives outweigh the disappointments we had here and there over the year.

“You must not forget where we have been 12 months ago and the incredible achievement that’s come together over the winter to set up this year, and throughout the season to keep improving the car, the engine, so a lot of work but overall.”