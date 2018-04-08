Ferrari mechanic suffered double leg fracture

The Ferrari mechanic that Kimi Raikkonen hit during the Bahrain Grand Prix suffered a double leg fracture.

Exiting the pits after his second stop, Raikkonen clipped one of his mechanics, hitting his leg and sending him to the floor.

There was immediate concern for Francesco, who was taken to the track’s medical centre on a stretcher.

Ferrari have revealed he suffered a double leg fracture.

Apparently a shinbone and fibula fracture, our thoughts are with Francesco, stay strong #BahrainGP — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 8, 2018

Raikkonen retired from the race as the mechanics had failed to change his left rear tyre but he was still given the go-ahead to leave the pits.

“I go when the light is green. I don’t see what happens behind. Unfortunately he got hurt, but my job is to go when the light changes,” Raikkonen said of the incident.