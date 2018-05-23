Ferrari remove Halo mirror winglet

Ferrari set up in Monaco on Wednesday with the SF71H sporting wing mirrors on the Halo but no winglets.

Ferrari were forced into a redesign after the Spanish Grand Prix as the FIA declared the winglets on their mirrors to be illegal.

“Whilst the FIA accepts that teams will legitimately design the mirrors, housings and mountings to minimise any negative aerodynamic effects they may cause, we believe that any aerodynamic benefits should be incidental, or at least minimal,” read a directive from motorsport’s governing body.

It added that the winglets must “provide a meaningful structural contribution to the mounting system” and “be mounted to the lower and/or inboard surface(s) of the mirror housing.”

As such Ferrari have removed the winglet, which they claimed was added to reduce the vibration of the mirrors. The FIA did not agree.