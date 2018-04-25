FIA allow mirrors to be mounted on Halo

The FIA has announced that teams can mount their mirrors to the Halo cockpit safety device as long as it complies to the regulations.

The current rear wings in place has led to some driver stating it has become more difficult to see our from the mirrors, while the likes of Ferrari have hollowed out their mirrors in a bid to find some aerodynamic gains.

More exploration of the aerodynamic gains may become widespread now that the FIA have allowed teams to mount their mirrors from the Halo.

Something that is strictly forbidden, though, is that the mirrors cannot be fixed to both Halo or chassis. It has to be one or the other.

FIA technical boss Nikolas Tombazis said in a statement to teams: “We expect that you will be able to satisfy us that the installation is sufficiently rigid to ensure that the mirror does not vibrate too much, which would limit driver visibility.

“We will not accept a dual mirror mounting (halo and traditional survival cell), as this could cause delays in the event a rescue team had to remove the halo following an accident.

“We will not accept a cable or connectors to run through the halo fairing, hence in the rare case when a team is asked to mount cameras in the mirrors (position 1 of Drawing 6 of the Technical Regulations), that team would have to resort in using a mirror installation on the chassis or side pod.”

Autosport have mocked up how mirrors could be placed now the FIA has given the green light.