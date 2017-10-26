FIA conference schedule for Mexico

The FIA has released details of the press conference schedule in Mexico, with Max Verstappen expected to be quizzed further on his controversial penalty at the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will no doubt be centre of attention in the first part of Thursday's press conference despite being joined by home favourite Sergio Perez.

Part two will see the return of Pierre Gasly at Toro Rosso after his unfortunately wasted trip back to Japan for the cancelled Super Formula series.

The full schedule can be found below, with all times local.

Thursday, 26 October



1100hrs



Part 1:

Sergio Pérez (Force India)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

Part 2:

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Friday, 27 October



1600hrs



Part 1:

Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Franz Tost (Toro Rosso)

Part 2:

Cyril Abiteboul (Renault)

Maurizio Arrivabene (Ferrari)

Saturday, 28 October



Post-Qualifying



Three fastest drivers from Qualifying

Sunday, 29 October



Post-Race



First three finishing drivers