FIA conference schedule for Mexico

The FIA has released details of the press conference schedule in Mexico, with Max Verstappen expected to be quizzed further on his controversial penalty at the United States Grand Prix.

The Dutchman will no doubt be centre of attention in the first part of Thursday's press conference despite being joined by home favourite Sergio Perez.

Part two will see the return of Pierre Gasly at Toro Rosso after his unfortunately wasted trip back to Japan for the cancelled Super Formula series.

The full schedule can be found below, with all times local.

Thursday, 26 October
    

1100hrs
    

Part 1:

Sergio Pérez (Force India)

Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

 

Part 2:

Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso)

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

 

Friday, 27 October
    

1600hrs
    

Part 1:

Christian Horner (Red Bull)

Franz Tost (Toro Rosso)

 

Part 2:

Cyril Abiteboul (Renault)

Maurizio Arrivabene (Ferrari)

 

Saturday, 28 October
    

Post-Qualifying
    

Three fastest drivers from Qualifying

 

Sunday, 29 October
    

Post-Race
    

First three finishing drivers

 