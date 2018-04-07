Hamilton hit with five-place grid penalty

Lewis Hamilton will only be able to start Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix no higher than P6 after picking up a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

According to Mercedes, the Brit picked up a hydraulic leak at the Australian Grand Prix and was fortunate to finish the race with it, and mechanics have been unable to repair the gearbox for it to last a six-race cycle.

Hamilton's team-mate Valtteri Bottas has also changed his gearbox for this weekend, but as he picked up his gearbox change penalty in Australia following his qualifying crash, he is permitted a free change for this weekend's race.

Marcus Ericsson, Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean are also taking new gearboxes, but because they did not finish the race at Albert Park, they too have not been penalised.