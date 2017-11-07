Force India head to Brazil with more ‘freedom’

Having secured fourth place in the Constructors’ Championship, Force India have more “freedom” to take risks in the final two grands prix of this season.

Force India wrapped up fourth place in the championship last time out in Mexico, raising questions about whether Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon would be free to race each other in the final grands prix.

The duo were banned from doing so after one too much collision cost the team vital points in the championship.

And although team boss Vijay Mallya didn’t quite give the go-ahead on that, he has spoken of the team being willing to take “more risks” in Brazil and Abu Dhabi.

He said: “With fourth place secure, we have the freedom to take a new approach into the remaining races – perhaps by trying some different things or different Friday drivers in the car to see what we can learn for next year.

“We can also be more aggressive with strategies and take more risks.

“We’re still hungry for strong results and want to end the season on a high note.

“The race in Brazil this week is an opportunity to continue our run of strong performances at the very least.”