Force India sign Havaianas as Halo sponsor

Force India have followed McLaren’s lead by signing a flip-flop brand, Havaianas, to sponsor their Halo.

With many fans pointing out that Halo looks a lot like a flip-flop, Formula 1 teams are seeing this as an opportunity to land additional sponsorship.

McLaren were the first and now Force India have jumped onboard.

“We are delighted to bring Havaianas into Formula One,” said COO Otmar Szafnauer. “Where better than the Halo to carry the famous Havaianas logo?

“It’s a savvy move by this loved Brazilian brand, which will bring a touch of the beach to the paddock throughout the season.

“We have always been an adventurous team with our marketing efforts, and after introducing the pink livery in 2017 we hope this partnership will appeal to all fun-loving Formula One fans in 2018.”

Márcio Utsch, CEO of Alpargatas, the makers of Havaianas, added: “This is huge news for Havaianas. We want to bring our fun and cool vibe to Formula One and the opportunity presented by Force India really grabbed our attention.

“At Havaianas, we pride ourselves on listening to the fans of our brand and over the last few months we have seen more and more people associating our flips-flops with the new halo across social media.

“Together with Force India we have come up with an eye-catching design on the car’s halo, which was the logical place to locate our flip-flop strap. We are looking forward to engaging with Formula One fans at races around the world throughout the year, so stay tuned for some exciting developments.”