FP3: Red Bull 1-2, and then Verstappen crashes

Max Verstappen went from hero to zero in final practice for the Monaco GP as he set a new lap record and then crashed heavily leaving it to Daniel Ricciardo to steal P1 by 0.001s.

As the sun baked down on the Monte Carlo street circuit, final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix got underway with the track temperature hovering around 40’C.

Heading out onto the track Ferrari set the early pace with Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel trading P1s. The duo, though, were lapping in the 1:13s, well off Daniel Ricciardo’s lap record of 1:11 from Thursday.

Valtteri Bottas was third ahead of Lewis Hamilton but was forced to pit when he locked up into Sainte Devote and clipped the barrier with the left rear when he spun around to get back onto the track.

Bottas’ W09 was fitted with a new rear wing after the incident.

Hamilton meanwhile went quickest only to lose out to the Ferraris who in turn were pipped by Ricciardo while Max Verstappen made it a Red Bull 1-2.

As with Thursday’s practices it then became the Red Bull show as Ricciardo and Verstappen took turns in the P1 slot.

Verstappen was the first into the 1:11s on Saturday and then lowered the benchmark to a new lap record of 1:11.787.

Bolting on a new set of hypersofts for the final 20 minutes of practice Hamilton and Bottas improved their times but could only climb as high as fifth and sixth on the timesheets.

But while Mercedes were lacking in pace, at least their day wasn’t as bad as Verstappen’s as he went from new lap record to crashing out of practice.

He rode the kerbs right into the barrier, smashing the front right of his RB14. Red Bull face a massive repair job before qualifying.

The session resumed for the final three minutes with Ricciardo putting in a 1:11.786 to beat Verstappen’s time by 0.001s.

Vettel was third ahead of Raikkonen, Hamilton and Bottas.

Brendon Hartley, Pierre Gasly, Carlos Sainz and Sergey Sirotkin completed the top ten.

There were a few other incidents as B

Times

1 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:11.786 23 laps

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0.001s 14 laps

3 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 0.237s 23 laps

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 0.356s 26 laps

5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.487s 26 laps

6 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 0.57s 27 laps

7 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 0.966s 25 laps

8 Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso 0.975s 23 laps

9 Carlos Sainz Renault 1.064s 24 laps

10 Sergey Sirotkin Williams 1.068s 23 laps

11 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1.088s 25 laps

12 Esteban Ocon Force India 1.154s 23 laps

13 Sergio Perez Force India 1.239s 22 laps

14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1.326s 26 laps

15 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1.493s 25 laps

16 Lance Stroll Williams 1.809s 26 laps

17 Charles Leclerc Sauber 1.858s 25 laps

18 Romain Grosjean Haas 2.095s 21 laps

19 Kevin Magnussen Haas 2.406s 20 laps

20 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 2.435s 28 laps