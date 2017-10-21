FP3: Hamilton claims clean sweep

Lewis Hamilton made it three from three in practice for the United States Grand Prix, although in FP3 his advantage was less that a tenth over Sebastian Vettel.

Saturday’s final practice for the United States Grand Prix got off to a warm and dry start with the track temperature up to 33’C at the start of FP3.

Brendon Hartley set the morning’s first lap time on the soft tyres but that was blitzed as the big boys came out to play on the ultrasoft tyres.

Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Kimi Raikkonen all spent a moment up in P1 before Hamilton hit the front. A 1:35.125 for the Mercedes driver.

Vettel moved up to second place, 0.418s down, while Valtteri Bottas was 0.002s slower.

Out on a new set of ultrasoft tyres after a brief break for a Virtual Safety Car, the result of Romain Grosjean beaching his Haas in the gravel, Vettel went quickest and Hamilton went even quicker.

The Brit lowered the benchmark time to a 1:34.478 with Vettel finishing the session 0.092s down.

Bottas was third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen, Max Verstappen and Felipe Massa.

Nico Hulkenberg was seventh while it was a good session for Carlos Sainz in the other Renault as he finished eighth fastest, 0.04s on his new team-mate.

Daniel Ricciardo, who left his qualifying simulation to the final minute and encountered traffic, was ninth ahead of Sergio Perez.

Times

1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:34.478

2 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1:34.570 0.092

3 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1:34.692 0.214

4 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1:34.755 0.277

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:35.103 0.625

6 Felipe Massa Williams 1:35.346 0.868

7 Nico Hulkenberg Renault Sport 1:35.608 1.130

8 Carlos Sainz Renault Sport 1:35.650 1.172

9 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull 1:35.723 1.245

10 Sergio Perez Force India 1:35.802 1.324

11 Esteban Ocon Force India 1:35.965 1.487

12 Lance Stroll Williams 1:36.118 1.640

13 Fernando Alonso McLaren 1:36.239 1.761

14 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren 1:36.599 2.121

15 Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso 1:36.818 2.340

16 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:37.271 2.793

17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber 1:37.319 2.841

18 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber 1:37.807 3.329

19 Romain Grosjean Haas 1:37.891 3.413

20 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:38.500 4.022