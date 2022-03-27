Formula 1 is back and you can celebrate its return for the 2022 season with a free F1 TV Pro seven-day trial!



The 2022 Formula 1 season is one of most hotly-anticipated of all time, as the new breed of Formula 1 challengers are unleashed.

For the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (25-27 March), F1 TV Pro is offering a 7-day free trial to give you a chance to explore everything that F1 TV has to offer you.

To start your seven-day free trial of F1 TV Pro*, all you have to do is click this link and follow the instructions on screen. It’s that simple!

*Available in select F1 TV Pro territories. Excludes previous free trial customers. T&Cs apply

F1 TV Pro is the best way to see and live stream every angle of Formula 1, allowing you to watch the sessions live or on catch-up, with commentary, 20 driver onboards, exclusive reporting and tonnes of data at your fingertips.

You even have access to unedited team radio, as well as all the cameras, so you can basically make yourself the director, zeroing in on key rivalries, replaying jaw-dropping moments, or following your favourite drivers.

We are expecting a season of unpredictability as the teams look to relentlessly outdevelop the other and climb up the order, but if you can’t see the sessions live, then fear not, you can set your devices to block out the results as not to spoil any surprises.

You can add up to five screens, so big screen, mobile or second screen, F1 TV Pro has you covered, you choose your own view.

With its seamless ad-free coverage and insightful pre and post-race shows, access to exclusive documentaries and archive races, what is not to love about F1 TV Pro?

F1 TV Pro can be streamed across web, apps, with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast as well as connected TV apps Apple TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

It is a new look for Formula 1 in 2022, with plenty of innovations which truly have set all of the teams apart with their car designs.

So, it makes it even more exciting that in a new development, TV coverage will bring fans analysis ahead of each race with the teams’ showing off the car upgrades for the cameras and seamless programming throughout the weekend on the new F1 Live feed.

The new F1 Live channel will boast a star-studded line-up of commentators and experts, including Ben Edwards, Jolyon Palmer, Will Buxton, Sam Collins and Tom Gaymor.

Happy viewing!