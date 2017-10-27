Gasly joins the penalty list

Pierre Gasly’s return to the Formula 1 will be marked with a grid penalty at Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Having sat out the United States GP race to contest the Super Formula finale, only for that to be a wash-out, Gasly is back with Toro Rosso this weekend.

It, however, is shaping up to a trying weekend for the Frenchman.

On Friday it was confirmed that Toro Rosso changed the control electronics on his STR12, the car’s fifth of this season.

As such the car, and Gasly, have a five-place penalty.