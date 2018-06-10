Gasly penalised, provisional Canadian GP grid

Pierre Gasly has dropped to the back row of the Canadian GP grid after Toro Rosso and Honda opted to change his engine ahead of Sunday’s race.

Gasly was set to start the grand prix from 16th on the grid as he was forced to qualify with an old Honda engine.

However, given his lowly grid position, Toro Rosso and Honda opted to put a brand new updated power unit in his car ahead of Sunday’s race as well as turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K.

As it moves him passed the permitted numbers, he has a multiple grid penalty.

Difficult qualifying with the old engine, we will change to a new one for the race, means we will have a penalty and will start last. Let’s fight back today, should be exciting 🤜🏼 pic.twitter.com/CcROQUqcvo — Pierre Gasly 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) June 10, 2018

Provisional grid

1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari

2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes

3. Max Verstappen Red Bull

4. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

5. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari

6. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull

7. Nico Hulkenberg Renault

8. Esteban Ocon Force India

9. Carlos Sainz Renault

10. Sergio Perez Force India

11. Kevin Magnussen Haas

12. Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso

13. Charles Leclerc Sauber

14. Fernando Alonso McLaren

15. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren

16. Lance Stroll Williams

17. Sergey Sirotkin Williams

18. Marcus Ericsson Sauber

19. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso *

20. Romain Grosjean Haas **

* engine penalty

** outside 107%