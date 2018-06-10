Gasly penalised, provisional Canadian GP grid
Pierre Gasly has dropped to the back row of the Canadian GP grid after Toro Rosso and Honda opted to change his engine ahead of Sunday’s race.
Gasly was set to start the grand prix from 16th on the grid as he was forced to qualify with an old Honda engine.
However, given his lowly grid position, Toro Rosso and Honda opted to put a brand new updated power unit in his car ahead of Sunday’s race as well as turbo, MGU-H and MGU-K.
As it moves him passed the permitted numbers, he has a multiple grid penalty.
Difficult qualifying with the old engine, we will change to a new one for the race, means we will have a penalty and will start last. Let’s fight back today, should be exciting 🤜🏼 pic.twitter.com/CcROQUqcvo
— Pierre Gasly 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) June 10, 2018
Provisional grid
1. Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
2. Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
3. Max Verstappen Red Bull
4. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
5. Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
6. Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull
7. Nico Hulkenberg Renault
8. Esteban Ocon Force India
9. Carlos Sainz Renault
10. Sergio Perez Force India
11. Kevin Magnussen Haas
12. Brendon Hartley Toro Rosso
13. Charles Leclerc Sauber
14. Fernando Alonso McLaren
15. Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren
16. Lance Stroll Williams
17. Sergey Sirotkin Williams
18. Marcus Ericsson Sauber
19. Pierre Gasly Toro Rosso *
20. Romain Grosjean Haas **
* engine penalty
** outside 107%